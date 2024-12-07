Assad's Rule: A Half-Century of Tumult and Resilience

President Bashar al-Assad, who has ruled Syria since 2000, relied on Russian and Iranian allies to fend off rebel forces during the country's prolonged civil war. Despite their military successes, Assad's regime never completely quashed the insurgency, leaving him vulnerable as conflicts elsewhere distracted his key supporters.

The latest rebel advances in western Syria pose significant challenges to Assad's decades-long grip on power, threatening the Assad family's 50-year rule from Damascus. The political upheaval is a pivotal moment for the Middle East, as the conflict takes on renewed intensity and sectarian tensions deepen.

While Assad regained much lost territory through campaigns criticized internationally, parts of Syria remain out of his control. As allegations of chemical warfare persist, Assad continues to deny responsibility. Despite his enduring reputation as a pariah, some Arab states are slowly opening diplomatic channels with his government.

