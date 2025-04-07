Left Menu

Russia's Initiative: Mediating US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin expressed readiness to assist in resolving US-Iran tensions over Tehran's nuclear program. Moscow aims to mediate diplomatically, despite US threats of military action. Russia seeks a resolution through political means, emphasizing Iran's peaceful nuclear intentions, while cautioning against potential regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:56 IST
Russia's Initiative: Mediating US-Iran Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced its willingness to intervene in the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Russia hopes to mediate as Washington pressures Iran for a nuclear agreement under threat of military action.

Moscow has consistently offered to act as a go-between for the conflicting parties, attempting to ease the tension heightened by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing consultations with Iran to seek a diplomatic resolution.

Russia underscores the importance of resolving disputes over Iran's nuclear activities through political channels, emphasizing Tehran's claims of peaceful nuclear pursuits. In the midst of complex geopolitical dynamics, Russia continues to foster closer ties with Iran, following their strategic partnership treaty amid conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025