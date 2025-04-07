Russia's Initiative: Mediating US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin announced its willingness to intervene in the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Russia hopes to mediate as Washington pressures Iran for a nuclear agreement under threat of military action.

Moscow has consistently offered to act as a go-between for the conflicting parties, attempting to ease the tension heightened by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing consultations with Iran to seek a diplomatic resolution.

Russia underscores the importance of resolving disputes over Iran's nuclear activities through political channels, emphasizing Tehran's claims of peaceful nuclear pursuits. In the midst of complex geopolitical dynamics, Russia continues to foster closer ties with Iran, following their strategic partnership treaty amid conflict in Ukraine.

