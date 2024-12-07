Left Menu

Farmers in Latur Challenge Waqf Board's Land Claims

In Maharashtra's Latur district, more than 100 farmers are contesting claims by the Waqf Board over their ancestral lands. Notices have been issued regarding 300 acres of land. This dispute is under review by the Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal, with the next hearing set for December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:17 IST
Farmers in Latur Challenge Waqf Board's Land Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant land dispute, over 100 farmers in Maharashtra's Latur district are opposing claims by the Waqf Board to seize lands they have farmed for generations. The farmers assert these lands are not Waqf property and are calling for justice from the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued notices concerning a total of 300 acres, with the farmers, numbering 103, facing a legal challenge to retain their ancestral holdings. The tribunal has conducted two hearings, with a third scheduled for December 20.

This land dispute coincides with the Union government's recent introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, aimed at enhancing the management efficiency of the Waqf Board's properties. The amendment has been forwarded to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024