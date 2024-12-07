Farmers in Latur Challenge Waqf Board's Land Claims

In a significant land dispute, over 100 farmers in Maharashtra's Latur district are opposing claims by the Waqf Board to seize lands they have farmed for generations. The farmers assert these lands are not Waqf property and are calling for justice from the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued notices concerning a total of 300 acres, with the farmers, numbering 103, facing a legal challenge to retain their ancestral holdings. The tribunal has conducted two hearings, with a third scheduled for December 20.

This land dispute coincides with the Union government's recent introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, aimed at enhancing the management efficiency of the Waqf Board's properties. The amendment has been forwarded to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)