Urgent Call for Syrian Political Talks
Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria, is advocating for immediate talks in Geneva to facilitate an orderly political transition in Syria. These discussions aim to implement UN Resolution 2254, focusing on a Syrian-led political process with a new constitution and supervised elections.
The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has issued an urgent appeal for political talks in Geneva, emphasizing the critical need for an orderly political transition in Syria.
Speaking at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar, Pedersen outlined the agenda for these talks, which include the execution of UN Resolution 2254. This resolution, enacted in 2015, mandates a Syrian-led political process, involving the creation of a transitional governing body, drafting of a new constitution, and the conduction of UN-supervised elections.
He underscored the escalating urgency for this political transition, stating that the situation in Syria is rapidly evolving.
