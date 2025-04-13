Aging Giants: The Geriatric Care Revolution at Barcelona Zoo
Barcelona Zoo is pioneering geriatric care for aging animals, especially elephants, like Susi and Bully. Emphasizing lifelong care, zoos are creating nature-like environments with specialized treatments, fostering a compassionate shift from past practices. The zoo also studies the impact of companion loss on elephants.
- Country:
- Spain
At the Barcelona Zoo, a focus on geriatric care highlights a significant shift in how zoos manage aging animals. Among the recipients of this specialized care is a 40-year-old elephant who receives daily pedicures, reflecting a commitment to lifelong animal welfare.
Zoos globally have transformed from being mere spectacles to centers for conservation and education, adapting to the needs of older animals by providing more naturalistic living spaces. The Sahel-Savannah area at the zoo exemplifies this change.
The zoo is also undertaking groundbreaking studies to understand how animals like elephants deal with grief, following the death of a long-time companion. This holistic approach ensures that animals, such as the geriatric elephants Susi and Bully, can age with dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)