Delhi Walkathon Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a walkathon to celebrate Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, emphasizing the Delhi government's commitment to his ideals. The event involved schoolchildren, highlighting plans to incorporate Ambedkar's teachings into school curriculums, as part of ongoing efforts to promote equality and access to education and healthcare.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a walkathon at the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday, celebrating the immense contributions of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in anticipation of his birth anniversary on April 14.
In her address, Gupta affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to the principles championed by Dr. Ambedkar, focusing on achieving equality and ensuring access to quality education and healthcare for every citizen.
The walkathon, which drew hundreds of schoolchildren, also highlighted educational initiatives, including the introduction of Dr. Ambedkar's teachings into the curriculum of all Delhi government schools to inspire future generations.
