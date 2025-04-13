Left Menu

Delhi Walkathon Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a walkathon to celebrate Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, emphasizing the Delhi government's commitment to his ideals. The event involved schoolchildren, highlighting plans to incorporate Ambedkar's teachings into school curriculums, as part of ongoing efforts to promote equality and access to education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:47 IST
Delhi Walkathon Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a walkathon at the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday, celebrating the immense contributions of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in anticipation of his birth anniversary on April 14.

In her address, Gupta affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to the principles championed by Dr. Ambedkar, focusing on achieving equality and ensuring access to quality education and healthcare for every citizen.

The walkathon, which drew hundreds of schoolchildren, also highlighted educational initiatives, including the introduction of Dr. Ambedkar's teachings into the curriculum of all Delhi government schools to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025