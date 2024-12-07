Odisha Assembly Erupts Over Job Scam Allegations and Adani Controversy
The Odisha Assembly faced repeated adjournments due to disruptions by opposition members demanding clarifications and probes over alleged job scam and bribery accusations involving the Adani Group. Chief Minister Majhi's controversial remarks about past government recruitment practices sparked debate, with BJD demanding retraction or proof.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Assembly faced heated disruptions on Saturday as opposition members from BJD and Congress demanded explanations from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Majhi, absent from the assembly, had earlier made waves with his statement on irregularities in government job recruitment, dating back to the time of the Naveen Patnaik administration, and sought to introduce a bill targeting unfair examination practices.
In response, BJD members sought a clarification or retraction from the Chief Minister, causing adjournments during the pre-lunch session. The Congress intensified the ruckus by demanding a judicial probe into officials allegedly receiving bribes from the Adani Group in a controversial energy deal, further paralyzing the assembly proceedings.
Both parties engaged in slogan-shouting and display of placards, leading Speaker Surama Padhy to repeatedly adjourn the house, allowing only brief proceedings. The assembly is set to reconvene on Monday as tensions persist over the contentious allegations and accusations of corruption within the state's government recruitment processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
