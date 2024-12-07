Left Menu

Driver Arrested in South Delhi with 2kg of Charas: A Tale of Repeat Offenses

A 55-year-old driver was arrested in south Delhi for possessing over 2 kilograms of charas. Police apprehended him while delivering a smaller consignment and discovered more drugs hidden in a house. The driver has a history of similar offenses and was previously incarcerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:32 IST
Driver Arrested in South Delhi with 2kg of Charas: A Tale of Repeat Offenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old driver was detained after the police discovered over 2 kilograms of charas in his possession in south Delhi. The arrest took place on Friday evening when Ram Tamang was caught delivering a smaller batch of 160 grams to Malviya Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Chauhan revealed that officers subsequently traced him to a residence in Chirag Dilli, where he had stashed an additional 2.005 kilograms of the illegal substance.

During the interrogation, Tamang, originally from West Bengal, admitted to being involved in such activities since 2020. Despite a prior arrest and imprisonment for similar charges, Tamang resumed his involvement in drug peddling upon release in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024