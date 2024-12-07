Driver Arrested in South Delhi with 2kg of Charas: A Tale of Repeat Offenses

A 55-year-old driver was detained after the police discovered over 2 kilograms of charas in his possession in south Delhi. The arrest took place on Friday evening when Ram Tamang was caught delivering a smaller batch of 160 grams to Malviya Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Chauhan revealed that officers subsequently traced him to a residence in Chirag Dilli, where he had stashed an additional 2.005 kilograms of the illegal substance.

During the interrogation, Tamang, originally from West Bengal, admitted to being involved in such activities since 2020. Despite a prior arrest and imprisonment for similar charges, Tamang resumed his involvement in drug peddling upon release in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)