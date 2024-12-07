Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Vision for Jammu's Equitable Development

Omar Abdullah's administration in Jammu and Kashmir, under the guidance of Farooq Abdullah, is committed to addressing past injustices by promoting equitable development across the region. Focus is on ensuring balanced growth and fostering unity among diverse communities, particularly prioritizing neglected areas like the Pir Panjal and Chenab regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:03 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Omar Abdullah, aims to correct past injustices towards Jammu by fostering equitable development throughout the region, according to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. He emphasized these goals during discussions with delegations at his Bhatindi residence.

Farooq Abdullah stated that the Union Territory government is actively addressing long-standing unaccountability issues in Jammu. With equitable representation for Jammu in the ministerial council, the elected government committed itself to balanced regional development.

Highlighting neglected areas, Farooq Abdullah pointed out that the Pir Panjal and Chenab regions would now receive development priority. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance inter-regional and inter-community relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

