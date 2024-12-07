Omar Abdullah's Vision for Jammu's Equitable Development

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Omar Abdullah, aims to correct past injustices towards Jammu by fostering equitable development throughout the region, according to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. He emphasized these goals during discussions with delegations at his Bhatindi residence.

Farooq Abdullah stated that the Union Territory government is actively addressing long-standing unaccountability issues in Jammu. With equitable representation for Jammu in the ministerial council, the elected government committed itself to balanced regional development.

Highlighting neglected areas, Farooq Abdullah pointed out that the Pir Panjal and Chenab regions would now receive development priority. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance inter-regional and inter-community relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)