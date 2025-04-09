Goa's Government Vehicles Set for Auction and Recycling

The Goa cabinet has announced plans to auction state government-owned vehicles that are no longer in operation. Over 200 such vehicles will be sold through conventions in Margao and Mapusa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking after a cabinet meeting, noted that some vehicles are younger than 15 years and available for purchase and reuse.

Older vehicles, however, will be scrapped post-auction as they don't meet the reuse criteria. The chief minister urged citizens to report unused government vehicles still occupying public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)