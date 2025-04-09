Left Menu

Goa's Government Vehicles Set for Auction and Recycling

The Goa cabinet has decided to auction over 200 government-owned vehicles that are no longer in use. The vehicles, many of which are aged over 15 years and unsuitable for reuse, will be sold through conventions in Margao and Mapusa. Vehicles in better condition can be purchased or scrapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:52 IST
Goa's Government Vehicles Set for Auction and Recycling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa cabinet has announced plans to auction state government-owned vehicles that are no longer in operation. Over 200 such vehicles will be sold through conventions in Margao and Mapusa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking after a cabinet meeting, noted that some vehicles are younger than 15 years and available for purchase and reuse.

Older vehicles, however, will be scrapped post-auction as they don't meet the reuse criteria. The chief minister urged citizens to report unused government vehicles still occupying public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025