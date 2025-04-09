Goa's Government Vehicles Set for Auction and Recycling
The Goa cabinet has decided to auction over 200 government-owned vehicles that are no longer in use. The vehicles, many of which are aged over 15 years and unsuitable for reuse, will be sold through conventions in Margao and Mapusa. Vehicles in better condition can be purchased or scrapped.
The Goa cabinet has announced plans to auction state government-owned vehicles that are no longer in operation. Over 200 such vehicles will be sold through conventions in Margao and Mapusa.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking after a cabinet meeting, noted that some vehicles are younger than 15 years and available for purchase and reuse.
Older vehicles, however, will be scrapped post-auction as they don't meet the reuse criteria. The chief minister urged citizens to report unused government vehicles still occupying public spaces.
