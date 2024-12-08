Syria crisis: UN delivering life-saving assistance; relocates non-critical staff

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria announced on Saturday that the Organization is removing non-critical staff from the country, emphasizing that this is a precautionary step to protect UN personnel “while maintaining essential operations”.

“The UN is strategically reducing its footprint by relocating non-critical staff outside the country... amid the evolving circumstances,” Adam Abdelmoula said in a statement issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA.

At the same time, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator stressed that “this is not an evacuation and our dedication to supporting the people of Syria remains unwavering,” and stressed that “rumours suggesting that the United Nations is evacuating all staff from Syria are false.”

“The United Nations remains steadfast in its commitment to stay and deliver life-saving assistance to the people of Syria during this critical time,” Mr Abdelmoula stated.

Dire humanitarian situation

More than 300,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in recent days following the sudden and massive offensive into Government-controlled areas led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is sanctioned by the UN Security Council as a terrorist group.

According to Mr Abdelmoula, the humanitarian situation “continues to deteriorate” with many of the displaced “seeking refuge in the northeast and others trapped in front-line areas, unable to escape”.

“Civilian casualties, including women and children, continue to rise, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated humanitarian action,” he said, calling on all parties to protect civilians and aid workers, at to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Mr. Abdelmoula said that the UN remains operational in Syria, with personnel on the ground ensuring the continuation of vital humanitarian efforts.

“Whether delivering food, water, or medical assistance, we are committed to reaching those in need – wherever they may be,” he stated.

Call for urgent political talks

Meanwhile, on the political front, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure “orderly political transition”.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, Mr. Pedersen said: “I reiterate my call for de-escalation, for calm, for the avoidance of bloodshed and the protection of civilians in line with international humanitarian law.”

Urging the “the start of a process that leads to the realisation of the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people,” he said that he had just met the ministers of Iran, Russia and Türkiye together, and had consultations with representatives from the United States, France, Great Britain, Germany and the European Union.

“I have called for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement Security Council resolution 2254,” he said, recalling the unanimously adopted 2015 text that set out a roadmap for peace in Syria and initiate a Syrian-led political process, four years after the initial outbreak of war in the country, sparked by a civil uprising against the Government.

“I'm pleased to say that the ministers and all I'm talking to are backing this call. My hope is that I will be able to announce a date for this very soon,” Mr. Pedersen said.

Visit UN News for more.