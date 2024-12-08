South Korea's Martial Law Crisis: A Nation in Turmoil
Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested for his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration. The crisis has ignited political instability in South Korea, as opposition lawmakers accuse Yoon of insurrection. Yoon, facing impeachment, has promised to leave office early.
In a dramatic turn of events, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was detained by South Korean prosecutors over allegations of his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious declaration of martial law. Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment vote, but internal party pressures could lead to his premature exit, sources say.
Ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon confirmed plans to discuss the leadership crisis with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Accusations have surfaced against Kim as a key proponent of the martial law, with the opposition pushing for accountability.
Legal repercussions loom as three opposition parties launch accusations of insurrection against Yoon, Kim, and Martial Law Commander Park An-su. Nationwide, reactions are palpable after Yoon made a public apology, though controversies around his military mobilization have intensified, casting a shadow on South Korea's democratic reputation.
