South Korea's Political Tension Peaks with Yoon's Impeachment Ruling

South Korea's Constitutional Court is poised to deliver a critical verdict this Friday on the fate of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, a move expected to further stoke domestic tensions.

Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly, led by the liberal opposition, followed his brief martial law imposition, stirring a massive political crisis across the country. Authorities have committed to maintaining order in anticipation of the court's ruling, as millions rally in support or opposition of Yoon.

A decision against Yoon will necessitate a presidential election within two months, while overturning the impeachment would see his return to office. The court's deliberation over this divisive issue has sparked widespread speculation about the political future of South Korea.

