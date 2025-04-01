Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tension Peaks with Yoon's Impeachment Ruling

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, a decision that could exacerbate domestic divisions. The impeachment arose from Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, leading to widespread controversy and rallies. The court will announce its verdict on Friday, with potential significant political ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:57 IST
South Korea's Political Tension Peaks with Yoon's Impeachment Ruling
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Constitutional Court is poised to deliver a critical verdict this Friday on the fate of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, a move expected to further stoke domestic tensions.

Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly, led by the liberal opposition, followed his brief martial law imposition, stirring a massive political crisis across the country. Authorities have committed to maintaining order in anticipation of the court's ruling, as millions rally in support or opposition of Yoon.

A decision against Yoon will necessitate a presidential election within two months, while overturning the impeachment would see his return to office. The court's deliberation over this divisive issue has sparked widespread speculation about the political future of South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025