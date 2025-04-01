The Verdict on Yoon Suk Yeol: South Korea Awaits Constitutional Court Ruling

South Korea's Constitutional Court is preparing to announce its decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following allegations of constitutional violations. The ruling, which could either remove Yoon from office or reinstate him, is set for April 4 and will be live-streamed, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape.

Yoon's impeachment stems from his declaration of martial law last December, a move he defended as a warning against the opposition's parliamentary dominance. His impeachment has spurred intense public and political debate, with protests erupting across the nation. The country's judiciary must now decide if Yoon's actions justified his removal from office.

Economic indicators like the South Korean won and KOSPI stock index have reacted to the announcement of the ruling date. A decision to remove Yoon could lead to immediate political upheaval, necessitating a new presidential election within 60 days and further testing the stability of South Korea's political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)