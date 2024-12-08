Syrian Rebels Advance on Damascus: A Nation's Turning Point
Syrian rebels have begun entering Damascus, marking a significant shift in the conflict as they gain control over Homs. The rebels' advance signals a potential end to President Bashar al-Assad's long-held power, sparking hope among Syrians, especially those freed from Sednaya prison.
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian rebels announced on Sunday that they have begun to enter the capital, Damascus, without facing any military opposition. The rebels are celebrating the release of prisoners from the infamous Sednaya prison, signaling a potential end to a period of oppression.
Sednaya prison, situated on the outskirts of Damascus, has been known for holding thousands of detainees under the Syrian government's harsh regime. The rebels' triumph in gaining full control over the strategic city of Homs within a day of fighting has put President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule into jeopardy.
This insurgent victory has sparked hope for major political change in Syria, especially as they make significant progress towards Damascus, the heart of Assad's power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Syria's Homs Province
Syrian insurgents have breached city of Aleppo after blowing up two car bombs, activists and fighters say, reports AP.
Syrian Conflict Intensifies as Insurgents Make Bold Advances
Syrian Insurgents Make Strategic Gains Near Aleppo
Escalating Conflict: Syrian Insurgents Surge Towards Aleppo