Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Advance on Damascus: A Nation's Turning Point

Syrian rebels have begun entering Damascus, marking a significant shift in the conflict as they gain control over Homs. The rebels' advance signals a potential end to President Bashar al-Assad's long-held power, sparking hope among Syrians, especially those freed from Sednaya prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 07:39 IST
Syrian Rebels Advance on Damascus: A Nation's Turning Point
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Syrian rebels announced on Sunday that they have begun to enter the capital, Damascus, without facing any military opposition. The rebels are celebrating the release of prisoners from the infamous Sednaya prison, signaling a potential end to a period of oppression.

Sednaya prison, situated on the outskirts of Damascus, has been known for holding thousands of detainees under the Syrian government's harsh regime. The rebels' triumph in gaining full control over the strategic city of Homs within a day of fighting has put President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule into jeopardy.

This insurgent victory has sparked hope for major political change in Syria, especially as they make significant progress towards Damascus, the heart of Assad's power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024