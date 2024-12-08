Syrian Rebels Advance on Damascus: A Nation's Turning Point

Syrian rebels announced on Sunday that they have begun to enter the capital, Damascus, without facing any military opposition. The rebels are celebrating the release of prisoners from the infamous Sednaya prison, signaling a potential end to a period of oppression.

Sednaya prison, situated on the outskirts of Damascus, has been known for holding thousands of detainees under the Syrian government's harsh regime. The rebels' triumph in gaining full control over the strategic city of Homs within a day of fighting has put President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule into jeopardy.

This insurgent victory has sparked hope for major political change in Syria, especially as they make significant progress towards Damascus, the heart of Assad's power.

