Farmers On The Move: Renewed March To Delhi
A group of 101 farmers is resuming its march to Delhi to press the government for demands including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Despite facing resistance from security personnel, the farmers are undeterred and seek dialogue with the Centre.
08-12-2024
A determined group of 101 farmers is set to resume its march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.
The previous march was suspended temporarily after encounters with police enforcing prohibitory orders at the Punjab-Haryana border resulted in injuries from tear gas shells.
The farmers are undeterred in their cause, seeking government dialogue on pressing matters that include a farm debt waiver and justice for past violence victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
