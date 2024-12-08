Farmers On The Move: Renewed March To Delhi

A determined group of 101 farmers is set to resume its march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.

The previous march was suspended temporarily after encounters with police enforcing prohibitory orders at the Punjab-Haryana border resulted in injuries from tear gas shells.

The farmers are undeterred in their cause, seeking government dialogue on pressing matters that include a farm debt waiver and justice for past violence victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)