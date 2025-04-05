Possible Layoffs in Energy Department Could Impact National Security
The Energy Department has identified thousands of positions, deemed 'nonessential', that are at risk of cuts to meet the goals set by President Trump's executive order. These cuts, if executed, could affect national security and raise energy costs, sparking concern among lawmakers.
Thousands of federal workers at the Energy Department face potential job cuts, as the department identifies positions deemed 'nonessential' to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order for federal workforce reduction.
Amidst concerns of national security risks and increased energy costs, lawmakers like Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Marcy Kaptur have criticized the move. They argue the cuts affect experts maintaining nuclear safety, urging the administration to reconsider.
The decision, still under consideration, could impact over 8,500 positions, while most of the National Nuclear Security Administration employees have been deemed essential, safeguarding a portion of the workforce.
