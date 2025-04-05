Deadly Missile Strike in Kryvyi Rih: 85 Lives Lost

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Friday that it launched a missile targeting a gathering of Ukrainian service members and foreign instructors in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine. The strike tragically resulted in the death of up to 85 individuals, the Ministry reported on social media platform Telegram.

According to the Ministry, the casualties reportedly included servicemen and officers from foreign countries, along with the destruction of up to 20 vehicles. This aggressive move marks an escalation in the ongoing tension between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials provided their account, revealing that a missile hit a residential locality in Kryvyi Rih, tragically claiming the lives of at least 16 civilians, of which six were children. This event underscores the devastating impact of the conflict on civilian populations.

