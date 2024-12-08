As Syria's Bashar al-Assad's Reign Ends, Rebels Celebrate Victory

After 24 years as Syria's president, Bashar al-Assad's reign has ended with a dramatic exit from Damascus, as confirmed by two senior army officers. The rebels have declared the capital free, signaling the end of a half-century Assad family rule.

Assad's presidency, which began in 2000 after his father's death, was marked by years of internal conflict. Over the course of the civil war, which erupted from the 2011 Arab Spring, Assad managed to reclaim large areas of Syria with support from Russian and Iranian forces. However, significant territories remained beyond his control, and the country's economy struggled under international sanctions.

Despite restoring some relations with Arab nations, Assad remained largely ostracized on the international stage. His departure, following the recent loss of Aleppo to rebel forces, underscores the lasting impact of his contentious leadership and Syria's ongoing turmoil.

