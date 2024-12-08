Rebels Overthrow Assad: Damascus Freed

In a dramatic televised announcement, Syrian rebels declared they have liberated Damascus and ended President Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule. They further announced the release of all prisoners.

President Assad, known for quelling dissent and imprisoning thousands, reportedly left Damascus early Sunday, according to two senior army officers who spoke to Reuters.

As rebels moved into the capital, there were no visible army defenses, marking a significant turn of events in Syria's ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)