Diplomacy in Tension: India-Bangladesh Talks Amidst Rising Concerns

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Bangladesh amidst rising tensions over attacks on minorities. During his meetings with Bangladeshi officials, concerns are exchanged over security and extradition issues following Sheikh Hasina's deposition. Misri's visit aims to address strained relations and ensure minority protection.

Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarks on a pivotal visit to Bangladesh as concerns rise over minority attacks. The trip follows the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking the first high-level engagement from India since the political upheaval.

Misri is set to engage in comprehensive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin and meet de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. The visit aims to address India's concerns over extremist rhetoric and security of minority communities.

Bangladesh, grappling with its own political transition, is expected to voice its grievances about India's sheltering of Hasina and request her extradition. Recent protests and violence against Hindus have further tested bilateral ties, with India urging protective measures for minorities and transparency in legal proceedings involving figures like Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

