UAE's Call for Stability Amid Syrian Turmoil

The UAE's diplomatic advisor Anwar Gargash warned against non-state actors exploiting political instability following Syrian rebels' claims of Bashar al-Assad's regime's fall. Speaking at the Manama Dialogue forum, Gargash highlighted Syria's situation as a testament to the political failure and chaos in the region.

The diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, emphasized the risks posed by non-state actors filling political vacuums during his speech on Sunday. This statement came soon after Syrian rebels announced the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Damascus.

Speaking at the Manama Dialogue security forum held in Bahrain, Gargash referred to the events unfolding in Syria as a significant indicator of political breakdown. He underscored the destructive nature of ongoing conflict and chaos in the region, marking the UAE's first official response to the crisis.

The advisor's comments reflect the broader concerns of the UAE regarding stability and governance in conflict-affected areas. Gargash's insight highlights the urgency of addressing political failures to prevent further destabilization.

