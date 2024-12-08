Left Menu

Punjab Gears Up for December Civic Body Polls

Punjab's civic body elections are set for December 21, covering five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils. State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhari announced the polling schedule and voter details. The model code of conduct is effective immediately, with nominations beginning December 9.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:46 IST
Punjab is preparing for significant civic body elections on December 21, as announced by the State Election Commission. The elections will encompass five major municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils across the state.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhari briefed the media on the comprehensive arrangements made for the elections. The model code of conduct is now in effect, emphasizing the importance of a fair and transparent process.

The nomination process initiates on December 9, closing on the 12th, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal phases. An estimated 37.32 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote, making these elections crucial for Punjab's urban governance.

