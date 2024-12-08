Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Overthrow Assad: A Turning Point for the Middle East

Syrian rebels overthrew President Bashar al-Assad after capturing Damascus, ending his 13-year rule and altering Middle Eastern dynamics by undermining Russian and Iranian influence. The rebels seek to establish a transitional governing body, but the involvement of Islamist groups raises fears of instability amidst regional shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:26 IST
President Bashar al-Assad

In a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, Syrian rebels successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad by seizing control of Damascus on Sunday. This historic move ended more than 13 years of his authoritarian rule and significantly weakened the influence of key regional players, Russia and Iran.

Reports from a Syrian officer indicated that the army command notified officers of the regime's downfall. Despite continuing operations in key cities like Hama and Homs, victory celebrations erupted throughout Damascus as thousands gathered, chanting "Freedom" after decades of Assad family dominance.

The rebel coalition is preparing for a transitional period but faces the challenge of balancing power-sharing with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), complicating regional relations. Assad's whereabouts remain unknown, with speculation surrounding his fate following an unexplained flight disappearance during the rebel's strategic advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

