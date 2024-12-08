Syrian Rebels Overthrow Assad: A Turning Point for the Middle East

In a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, Syrian rebels successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad by seizing control of Damascus on Sunday. This historic move ended more than 13 years of his authoritarian rule and significantly weakened the influence of key regional players, Russia and Iran.

Reports from a Syrian officer indicated that the army command notified officers of the regime's downfall. Despite continuing operations in key cities like Hama and Homs, victory celebrations erupted throughout Damascus as thousands gathered, chanting "Freedom" after decades of Assad family dominance.

The rebel coalition is preparing for a transitional period but faces the challenge of balancing power-sharing with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), complicating regional relations. Assad's whereabouts remain unknown, with speculation surrounding his fate following an unexplained flight disappearance during the rebel's strategic advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)