Bashar al-Assad in Disguise: The Uncertain Fate of Syria's Ousted Leader

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's long-standing president, fled an unknown destination amidst a rebel takeover. With military sources speculating assassination, his whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery. Despite conflicting reports from Syrian media and potential alliances with Russia and Iran, details about Assad's fate continue to elude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:29 IST
Bashar al-Assad

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's president for 24 years, took an unexpected flight from Damascus on Sunday, reportedly fleeing as rebels seized control of the nation's capital. The leader's exact location is unknown, while rumors of his potential assassination circulate.

The rebels' rapid capture of northern Aleppo last week caught Assad's regime by surprise, with the insurgents swiftly advancing through several cities. Data from the Flightradar website indicated Assad's plane took off from Damascus, initially heading towards a coastal Alawite stronghold before abruptly veering off course and disappearing from radar.

This dramatic turn has fueled speculation about Assad's fate, ranging from finding refuge with Russia or Iran to perishing in potential air conflict. While state media claims he remains in Damascus, inconsistencies leave the world in suspense about Syrian leadership.

