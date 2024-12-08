Building a Civilian Army: The Role of Law in National Growth

Justice Surya Kant, a Supreme Court judge, underscored the importance of nurturing a 'civilian army' comprised of experts to foster a nation's growth during his address at Rashtriya Raksha University. He emphasized the pivotal role of not only the military but also civilians in propelling economic, political, and legal advancements.

Speaking at the international moot court competition's valedictory session, Justice Kant highlighted that the field of law thrives on perseverance, curiosity, and fairness. He urged young law enthusiasts to embrace these values to succeed in the legal sector. He pointed out that moot courts provide students with an invaluable opportunity to explore intricate legal issues.

Justice Kant encouraged students to develop confidence in public speaking and engage in intellectual discourse. He also stressed the need for legal research in emerging fields, such as international law and cyber terrorism, in light of increasing economic crimes. Mooting, he argued, equips students with skills vital for public roles.

