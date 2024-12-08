Left Menu

Building a Civilian Army: The Role of Law in National Growth

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the need for a 'civilian army' of experts to support national growth at Rashtriya Raksha University. Addressing law students, he highlighted the importance of perseverance, curiosity, and equity in law, and the role of moot courts in preparing students for the real world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:32 IST
Justice Surya Kant, a Supreme Court judge, underscored the importance of nurturing a 'civilian army' comprised of experts to foster a nation's growth during his address at Rashtriya Raksha University. He emphasized the pivotal role of not only the military but also civilians in propelling economic, political, and legal advancements.

Speaking at the international moot court competition's valedictory session, Justice Kant highlighted that the field of law thrives on perseverance, curiosity, and fairness. He urged young law enthusiasts to embrace these values to succeed in the legal sector. He pointed out that moot courts provide students with an invaluable opportunity to explore intricate legal issues.

Justice Kant encouraged students to develop confidence in public speaking and engage in intellectual discourse. He also stressed the need for legal research in emerging fields, such as international law and cyber terrorism, in light of increasing economic crimes. Mooting, he argued, equips students with skills vital for public roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

