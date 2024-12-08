AAP's Delhi Welfare Revolution: 99% Back Free Services

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserts that 99% of Delhi's population supports its diverse welfare initiatives, which encompass free electricity, water subsidies, and complimentary bus travel for women, among other benefits.

The party's 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign has gained momentum as it prepares for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February next year, with the goal of securing a third consecutive term. To achieve this, AAP is organizing 2,000 public meetings daily across the city to solicit feedback and ensure public engagement.

Senior party officials, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have committed to integrating public feedback into future policies, aiming to enhance their welfare model. AAP recently unveiled a new scheme providing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for women aged 18 and above, promoting women's empowerment and easing financial barriers to education for young girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)