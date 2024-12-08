Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Bangladesh Hindu Atrocities

Protests swept through West Bengal on Sunday as concerns grew over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Organized by Hindutva groups, these rallies saw hundreds rally in cities like Kolkata and Kanthi, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and urging a boycott of Bangladeshi products.

Slogans condemning the disrespect towards India's tricolour and attacks on Hindu communities echoed through the streets. Protesters warned against continued incitement and criticized Bangladesh for erasing its historic struggle for liberation from 1971.

