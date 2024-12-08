Left Menu

Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Bangladesh Hindu Atrocities

Protests erupted across West Bengal in response to alleged violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Hindutva groups organized rallies demanding the release of leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and boycotting Bangladeshi goods. They criticized Bangladesh's disregard for its liberation history and called for united action against fundamentalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Protests swept through West Bengal on Sunday as concerns grew over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Organized by Hindutva groups, these rallies saw hundreds rally in cities like Kolkata and Kanthi, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and urging a boycott of Bangladeshi products.

Slogans condemning the disrespect towards India's tricolour and attacks on Hindu communities echoed through the streets. Protesters warned against continued incitement and criticized Bangladesh for erasing its historic struggle for liberation from 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

