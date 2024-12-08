Left Menu

Israel Secures Golan: Military Moves into Buffer Zone

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the deployment of Israeli military forces in the U.N.-supervised buffer zone with Syria. This strategic move aims to protect Israeli communities in the Golan Heights following regional changes after Bashar al-Assad's removal from power.

Israeli Defense Minister
In a decisive military maneuver, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared the deployment of Israeli troops in the U.N.-monitored buffer zone adjacent to Syria. The announcement, made during a televised address, underscores Israel's commitment to safeguarding the Golan Heights' communities.

The strategic decision comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's removal, signaling a new phase of security measures in the region. Katz emphasized the need to protect Israeli residents amid the shifting political landscape.

This deployment reflects Israel's proactive stance in ensuring national security and stability, reaffirming its dedication to the safety of its citizens in potentially volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

