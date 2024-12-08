Syrian Upheaval: Italian Ambassador's Residence Entered by Rebels
Syrian rebels entered the residence of Italy's ambassador in Damascus, seeking government troops or documents. No harm came to the ambassador or his staff. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani calls for a peaceful power transition following the rebels' declaration of President Assad's ouster. Italy prepares evacuation plans.
On Sunday, Syrian rebels breached the residence of the Italian ambassador in Damascus, creating a tense yet non-violent situation, as confirmed by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
The Islamist fighters, who announced President Bashar al-Assad's removal after seizing control of the capital, sought pro-Assad troops or pertinent documents within the premises. They exited after discharging a few shots at a wall, leaving unharmed both the ambassador and his security.
Tajani emphasized a call for a peaceful transition of power in Syria, reflecting optimism that the political shift may proceed without further military confrontation. With about 300 Italian citizens still in Syria, the government is prepared to assist evacuations, though no further requests have followed a group of 15 crossing into Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
