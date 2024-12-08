Left Menu

Controversy in Munambam: Waqf Dispute Sparks Political Showdown

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticizes the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for failing to resolve a land dispute in Munambam, citing issues with the Waqf Board's property claims. He calls for a Waqf Amendment Act to address these claims, gaining support amidst local protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:54 IST
Controversy in Munambam: Waqf Dispute Sparks Political Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the coastal village of Munambam, a land dispute has erupted, drawing criticism from former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the regional political leaders. Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the Congress-led UDF opposition of failing to deliver justice to residents protesting the Waqf Board's property claims.

Addressing the protesters, Javadekar dismissed the state government's appointment of a judicial commission as a ploy to mislead the populace. He advocated for a Waqf Amendment Act to check the Waqf Board's influence and ensure transparency. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi supported this stance, promising a comprehensive report from the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The situation has further intensified with the Indian Union Muslim League leader, K M Shaji, affirming the Waqf Board's claim on the land, clashing with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's denial of Waqf ownership. Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church backed the amendment, citing similar property issues in nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024