Controversy in Munambam: Waqf Dispute Sparks Political Showdown
Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticizes the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for failing to resolve a land dispute in Munambam, citing issues with the Waqf Board's property claims. He calls for a Waqf Amendment Act to address these claims, gaining support amidst local protests.
- Country:
- India
In the coastal village of Munambam, a land dispute has erupted, drawing criticism from former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the regional political leaders. Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the Congress-led UDF opposition of failing to deliver justice to residents protesting the Waqf Board's property claims.
Addressing the protesters, Javadekar dismissed the state government's appointment of a judicial commission as a ploy to mislead the populace. He advocated for a Waqf Amendment Act to check the Waqf Board's influence and ensure transparency. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi supported this stance, promising a comprehensive report from the Joint Parliamentary Committee.
The situation has further intensified with the Indian Union Muslim League leader, K M Shaji, affirming the Waqf Board's claim on the land, clashing with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's denial of Waqf ownership. Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church backed the amendment, citing similar property issues in nearby areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Land Dispute Sparks Violent Clash Near Jalesar Dargah
Rajasthan's Sanganer Jail Land Dispute Sparks Supreme Debate
Tragic Death Over Land Dispute Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
Alarming Land Dispute Tragedy: Dalit Man Beaten to Death in Madhya Pradesh
Munambam Land Dispute Intensifies: Judicial Commission Steps In