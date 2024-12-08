Controversy in Munambam: Waqf Dispute Sparks Political Showdown

In the coastal village of Munambam, a land dispute has erupted, drawing criticism from former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the regional political leaders. Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the Congress-led UDF opposition of failing to deliver justice to residents protesting the Waqf Board's property claims.

Addressing the protesters, Javadekar dismissed the state government's appointment of a judicial commission as a ploy to mislead the populace. He advocated for a Waqf Amendment Act to check the Waqf Board's influence and ensure transparency. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi supported this stance, promising a comprehensive report from the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The situation has further intensified with the Indian Union Muslim League leader, K M Shaji, affirming the Waqf Board's claim on the land, clashing with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's denial of Waqf ownership. Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church backed the amendment, citing similar property issues in nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)