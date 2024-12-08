Left Menu

Turkish-Backed Rebels Advance in Manbij: A Shift in Syrian Control

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels made significant advances in Manbij, a key city in northern Syria, after seizing most of the surrounding area from Kurdish forces allied with the U.S. The rebels aim to unite with southern forces to overthrow Assad, amid ongoing clashes against Kurdish militias in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:21 IST
In a significant development in the Syrian conflict, Turkey-backed rebels have entered the northern city of Manbij, gradually seizing control from the U.S.-allied Kurdish forces. This move was confirmed by a Turkish security source on Sunday.

The entrance into Manbij marks a strategic victory for the rebels who are fighting President Bashar al-Assad's regime. As Turkish-backed forces gain ground, they align with southern Syrian rebels who recently declared Assad's ouster after taking over Damascus.

The Kurdish militia, long in control of the region, remains engaged in fierce battles with the advancing rebels. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization, an assertion not supported by the U.S., which has allied with the Kurdish group against Islamic State militants in Syria.

