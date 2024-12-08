Speaker Om Birla Advocates for Retiree Welfare
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need to address challenges faced by retired employees during a convention in Rajasthan. He pledged support from MPs' funds to build pensioners' facilities, asserting there will be no shortage of funds for such projects across the state's districts.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has pledged to address the challenges faced by retired employees, emphasizing the importance of solving their problems.
During a convention for the Rajasthan Pensioners' Society, Birla announced plans to allocate land for the construction of pensioners' buildings, ensuring facilities are available in every district.
Birla urged Lok Sabha members to utilize their MP funds for this cause, assuring there will be no shortage of financial resources dedicated to building these facilities for retirees.
