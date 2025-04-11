Trump Seeks Legal Powerhouses' Support in Trade Battles

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump announced plans to engage top U.S. law firms to volunteer their services to bolster trade negotiations. This decision follows several firms' agreements to provide free legal support for administration-approved initiatives.

Despite previously targeting several law firms with executive orders banning them from government access and canceling federal contracts, some firms like Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps agreed to substantial pro bono engagements. The president's orders had accused these firms of using the justice system against him and criticized their diversity policies.

As Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, his administration reportedly received interest from over 75 countries seeking trade agreements. However, lawsuits from three firms challenge his orders, with judges temporarily blocking parts of them, citing constitutional concerns. Trump also speculated on needing legal support post-administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)