Left Menu

Trump Seeks Legal Powerhouses' Support in Trade Battles

President Donald Trump plans to enlist major U.S. law firms for pro bono support in trade negotiations. Despite imposing executive orders targeting some legal firms, others have agreed to provide significant legal services for administration-approved causes. Trade strategy discussions arise amid tariff pauses and legal disputes over executive orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:44 IST
Trump Seeks Legal Powerhouses' Support in Trade Battles
President Donald Trump

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump announced plans to engage top U.S. law firms to volunteer their services to bolster trade negotiations. This decision follows several firms' agreements to provide free legal support for administration-approved initiatives.

Despite previously targeting several law firms with executive orders banning them from government access and canceling federal contracts, some firms like Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps agreed to substantial pro bono engagements. The president's orders had accused these firms of using the justice system against him and criticized their diversity policies.

As Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, his administration reportedly received interest from over 75 countries seeking trade agreements. However, lawsuits from three firms challenge his orders, with judges temporarily blocking parts of them, citing constitutional concerns. Trump also speculated on needing legal support post-administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025