NIA Detains Mumbai Attacks Mastermind for Intensive Questioning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, for 18 days following his extradition from the US. During this period, he will be interrogated extensively to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attacks that resulted in 166 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:41 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, for an 18-day interrogation period. This development follows Rana's extradition from the United States.

The NIA, after extensive efforts and legal hurdles, successfully secured Rana's extradition, culminating in his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The special court in New Delhi authorized his custody, marking a pivotal moment in unraveling the intricate details of the conspiracy that claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 individuals.

Rana was escorted by senior officials from both the NIA and the NSG, arriving on a special flight from Los Angeles. This extradition highlights the coordinated international efforts, primarily by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, to bring Rana to justice despite his numerous legal challenges in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

