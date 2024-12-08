Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc in Puducherry: Central Team Assesses Damage

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy, presented a comprehensive damage report caused by Cyclone Fengal to Rajesh Gupta, leading a central team, on Sunday.

The central team's inspection revealed widespread damage impacting agriculture, livestock, power infrastructure, and vital roads and bridges across the union territory. A solicitation for central assistance was placed, although specific relief amounts remain unspecified.

Bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and District Collector, joined political leaders during the assessments. Potential relief, as suggested by the Chief Minister, includes monetary support for affected families and dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)