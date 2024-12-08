Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc in Puducherry: Central Team Assesses Damage

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented a report to an inter-ministerial Central team about Cyclone Fengal's extensive damage. The cyclone affected agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, and fisherfolk areas. The Chief Minister requested Rs 600 crore for relief, as damages tallied Rs 614.88 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:47 IST
Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc in Puducherry: Central Team Assesses Damage
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy, presented a comprehensive damage report caused by Cyclone Fengal to Rajesh Gupta, leading a central team, on Sunday.

The central team's inspection revealed widespread damage impacting agriculture, livestock, power infrastructure, and vital roads and bridges across the union territory. A solicitation for central assistance was placed, although specific relief amounts remain unspecified.

Bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and District Collector, joined political leaders during the assessments. Potential relief, as suggested by the Chief Minister, includes monetary support for affected families and dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024