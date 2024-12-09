Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Jackal Killing After Villager Attack

A case has been filed against unidentified individuals for killing a jackal that attacked a villager returning from the market. The forest department reported that locals responded by beating the animal to death. Investigations are ongoing, with officials gathering details at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-12-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 00:12 IST
Mystery Surrounds Jackal Killing After Villager Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a peculiar incident in Gidhor village, a jackal was killed by villagers after it reportedly attacked a local man named Lekhraj, police reported. The confrontation unfolded on December 3 as Lekhraj was on his way back from the market.

Reacting swiftly to his cries for help, the villagers used sticks to subdue and kill the jackal on the spot. The assault was aggressive enough to prompt legal action, stated Soni Singh from the forest department in the official complaint.

The village hospital attended to Lekhraj following the attack, with forest officials visiting him there to piece together details of the event. The case against those responsible for the jackal's death remains open and active as authorities investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024