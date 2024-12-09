Mystery Surrounds Jackal Killing After Villager Attack

In a peculiar incident in Gidhor village, a jackal was killed by villagers after it reportedly attacked a local man named Lekhraj, police reported. The confrontation unfolded on December 3 as Lekhraj was on his way back from the market.

Reacting swiftly to his cries for help, the villagers used sticks to subdue and kill the jackal on the spot. The assault was aggressive enough to prompt legal action, stated Soni Singh from the forest department in the official complaint.

The village hospital attended to Lekhraj following the attack, with forest officials visiting him there to piece together details of the event. The case against those responsible for the jackal's death remains open and active as authorities investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)