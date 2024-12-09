Trump's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Deportation and Legal Entry
Donald Trump, the incoming US President, plans to deport illegal immigrants upon taking office. He also intends to facilitate easier legal entry into the US, which may benefit Indians. His focus includes removing criminals and addressing issues concerning the 'Dreamers'.
In a bold move, incoming US President Donald Trump announced his intentions to deport illegal immigrants immediately after taking office, while simultaneously easing legal immigration processes. This policy shift could notably impact Indians who largely enter the US through legal channels.
Trump, during an NBC News interview, emphasized the necessity of following immigration laws. He expressed concerns over criminals, indicating that 11,000 to 13,099 murderers were released in recent years and roam freely, posing a threat to public safety.
Addressing the issue of 'Dreamers', Trump highlighted the need for collaboration with Democrats to form a viable plan. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding 'Dreamers', immigrants brought illegally as children, many of whom have since established successful lives in the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
