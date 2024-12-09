Left Menu

Liberation Amidst Chaos: The Unshackling of Syria's Political Prisoners

In a dramatic turn of events, Bashar Barhoum, once on the brink of execution, finds freedom as insurgents liberate prisoners during the collapse of Assad's regime in Syria. While political prisoners like Barhoum celebrate newfound freedom, families of the disappeared continue their harrowing searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

Bashar Barhoum awoke in his Damascus cell, expecting his final day, but instead, rebels freed him, marking an end to Assad's rule. The 63-year-old writer is among many released, igniting celebrations in Syria.

Prisoners felt systematic torture, executions, and starvation, with sites like Saydnaya known as 'human slaughterhouses.' Insurgents have liberated tens of thousands across cities, including Aleppo and Hama.

Survivors now seek missing loved ones. While some celebrate, others, like Bassam Masri, search for relatives lost for years, waiting outside prisons with hope as new leaders rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

