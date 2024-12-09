Left Menu

Taiwan Raises Military Alert as China Conducts Naval Exercises

Taiwan's military heightened its alert and established an emergency center as China set up seven airspace zones and deployed naval fleets around Taiwan. China's actions followed Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific visit. Taiwan deems China's maneuvers provocative, stressing regional peace and rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:51 IST
Taiwan Raises Military Alert as China Conducts Naval Exercises
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

Taiwan's military heightened its alert status on Monday, setting up an emergency response center. This response follows China's establishment of seven reserved airspace zones and the deployment of naval and coast guard fleets near the island.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and was anticipated to conduct military exercises after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te visited the Pacific, including stops in Hawaii and Guam. According to Taiwan's defense ministry, China set up "temporary reserved areas" of airspace near its Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, effective until Wednesday.

Taiwan's military warned that China's actions could destabilize the Indo-Pacific region. The coast guard reported "grey-zone harassment" by Chinese ships and reiterated Taiwan's right to respond to any provocations, affirming that only Taiwan's people can determine their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024