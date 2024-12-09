Left Menu

South Korea Imposes Travel Ban Amid Martial Law Investigation

South Korea's Justice Ministry has placed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol amid an investigation into his brief declaration of martial law. Authorities are expanding their investigations into potential rebellion charges related to Yoon's actions last week.

In a significant development, South Korea's Justice Ministry announced a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. This action comes as investigators delve into Yoon's recent, albeit brief, declaration of martial law.

Authorities, including police, prosecutors, and the anti-corruption agency, are rigorously probing possible rebellion charges linked to Yoon's imposition of martial law last week.

A justice ministry official confirmed the travel ban during a parliamentary hearing, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing investigation.

