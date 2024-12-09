South Korea Imposes Travel Ban Amid Martial Law Investigation

In a significant development, South Korea's Justice Ministry announced a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. This action comes as investigators delve into Yoon's recent, albeit brief, declaration of martial law.

Authorities, including police, prosecutors, and the anti-corruption agency, are rigorously probing possible rebellion charges linked to Yoon's imposition of martial law last week.

A justice ministry official confirmed the travel ban during a parliamentary hearing, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing investigation.

