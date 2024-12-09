Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Highway Blockade Plea Amid Ongoing Farmer Protests

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea calling for immediate removal of blockades on highways in Punjab due to farmer protests. The bench stated that the court is already addressing the larger issue and discouraged repetitive petitions. Farmers are demanding justice under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner.

09-12-2024
The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking the immediate clearance of road blockades on highways in Punjab, set up by protesting farmers. The plea was aiming for directions to both the Centre and state authorities.

Addressing the petition, a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan emphasized that the matter was already under consideration, thus making repetitive petitions redundant. The bench, referring to the petitioner Gaurav Luthra, who claims to be a social activist, mentioned that repetitive filings are frequently for publicity or playing to the gallery.

The farmer protests have led to blockades under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, with farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana since mid-February. They seek assurance that their rights will be safeguarded without blocking major transit routes.

