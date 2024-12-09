Supreme Court Dismisses Highway Blockade Plea Amid Ongoing Farmer Protests

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking the immediate clearance of road blockades on highways in Punjab, set up by protesting farmers. The plea was aiming for directions to both the Centre and state authorities.

Addressing the petition, a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan emphasized that the matter was already under consideration, thus making repetitive petitions redundant. The bench, referring to the petitioner Gaurav Luthra, who claims to be a social activist, mentioned that repetitive filings are frequently for publicity or playing to the gallery.

The farmer protests have led to blockades under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, with farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana since mid-February. They seek assurance that their rights will be safeguarded without blocking major transit routes.

