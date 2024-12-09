Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Rebels Take Damascus as Assad Flees

Rebels seized Damascus, leading to President Assad fleeing to Russia, marking the end of over five decades of his family's rule. This pivotal change prompts the task of rebuilding Syria after years of war and signals a shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, impacting Russia and Iran's regional influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:40 IST
Syria's New Dawn: Rebels Take Damascus as Assad Flees
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

In a momentous shift for the Middle East, Syrian rebels captured Damascus, driving President Bashar al-Assad to seek asylum in Russia as reported by Russian media. The power transition follows a decade-long civil war, ending more than 50 years of the Assad family's autocratic reign.

The fall of Assad's regime eliminates a strategic ally for both Iran and Russia in the region, raising hopes for millions of Syrian refugees scattered across neighboring countries to potentially return home. U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged the uncertainty during this transition period, emphasizing the reduced influence of Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah in Syria.

The task ahead for the rebel coalition led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is formidable, requiring substantial global aid to rebuild a nation devastated by conflict. The international community is keenly observing, with celebrations echoing globally, reflecting both optimism and concerns over potential regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

