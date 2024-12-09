Left Menu

France Backs Syria's Political Change After Unprecedented Rebel Victory

France will aid Syria's transition post-Assad with a special envoy. Syrian rebels took Damascus, ousting Assad who fled to Russia. This marks a significant setback for Russia, risking loss of military assets in Syria, said France's foreign minister.

France Backs Syria's Political Change After Unprecedented Rebel Victory
France has pledged its support for Syria's political transition following the recent departure of President Bashar al-Assad. The commitment includes dispatching a special diplomatic envoy to assist in the process, according to France's acting foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot.

This development comes after Syrian rebels mounted a swift offensive, capturing the capital, Damascus, without opposition. The rebels' rapid advance forced President Assad to flee to Russia, ending 13 years of civil war and overthrowing six decades of his family's autocratic rule.

The situation is a significant blow to Russia, as articulated by Barrot during an interview with France Info radio. Russia could now face losing strategic military infrastructure within Syria, amplifying the geopolitical consequences of Assad's ousting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

