Turkish Delegation Heads to Damascus for High-Stakes Security Talks

A high-level Turkish delegation is preparing to visit Damascus on Monday with an agenda focusing on bilateral relations and the strategic integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria's state apparatus, according to a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The delegation includes Turkey's foreign and defense ministers and the head of its intelligence agency, amid ongoing efforts by Syrian, Kurdish, and U.S. officials to make progress on the integration deal. However, Turkey has accused the SDF of dragging its feet as the year-end deadline approaches.

Turkey perceives the SDF, which manages large territories in northeastern Syria and receives U.S. backing, as a terrorist organization linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Ankara has issued warnings of possible military intervention if the group fails to adhere to the agreement. Recently, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Ankara's hope to avoid military measures, yet stressed Turkey's waning patience.

The ministry source indicated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and the chief of Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Ibrahim Kalin, will attend these crucial talks, pointing out that Turkey's national security priorities are closely tied to the integration deal. Discussions will likely focus on ensuring the SDF's chain of command is dismantled. Turkey believes that resolving these issues is vital, given their claims that the SDF intends to bypass the agreement, which they consider a threat to both Turkey's security and Syrian unity.

