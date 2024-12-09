Tatkare Denies Re-Scrutiny of 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Beneficiaries

Amidst swirling reports, former Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has denied any plans to re-evaluate beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a pivotal scheme tied to Mahayuti's election success. The initiative, under her watch, has reportedly benefited 2.34 crore women statewide.

Tatkare's statement comes in response to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent announcement, suggesting a need to re-scrutinise the applications following complaints of ineligible beneficiaries. Fadnavis emphasizes that the review would echo the PM Kisan Yojana, where beneficiaries voluntarily revoked their claims.

However, Tatkare was firm in her stance, asserting that the Women and Child Welfare Department, which she formerly led, would address complaints without a blanket reassessment. With the scheme's cost to the state at a staggering Rs 3,700 crore monthly, clear communication remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)