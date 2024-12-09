Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested for Lewd Messages in Maharashtra

A 20-year-old man from Gujarat has been arrested by Maharashtra police for sending lewd messages to a teenage girl in Thane district. Under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the man faced charges after being traced by the Central Crime Unit of MBVV police.

Thane | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man, aged 20, has been apprehended by Maharashtra police in Gujarat for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from the Mira Road area in Thane district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The arrest followed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, initiated after the victim received an offensive message on her Instagram account in November. The Central Crime Unit managed to trace the origin of the message back to Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The accused reportedly utilized his brother-in-law’s mobile phone to send the disturbing content. His actions, as uncovered by the authorities, were driven by frustration from a recent engagement cancellation due to inappropriate behavior. He now faces arrests under several legal sections, including the IPC, Information Technology Act, and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

