Gujarat Man Arrested for Lewd Messages in Maharashtra

A man, aged 20, has been apprehended by Maharashtra police in Gujarat for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from the Mira Road area in Thane district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The arrest followed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, initiated after the victim received an offensive message on her Instagram account in November. The Central Crime Unit managed to trace the origin of the message back to Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The accused reportedly utilized his brother-in-law’s mobile phone to send the disturbing content. His actions, as uncovered by the authorities, were driven by frustration from a recent engagement cancellation due to inappropriate behavior. He now faces arrests under several legal sections, including the IPC, Information Technology Act, and POCSO Act.

