Uniform Civil Code: Bridging Social Divides for Harmony

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to create a unified legal framework in India, promoting social harmony, gender equality, and secularism, according to Allahabad High Court Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav. He addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the UCC during a legal convention.

Justice Yadav emphasized that the UCC aims to replace varied personal laws to ensure consistent legal standards in matters like marriage, inheritance, and divorce, benefitting all religious communities. This initiative has been supported by the VHP, with discussions on related issues like the Waqf Amendment Act taking place.

The UCC's implementation remains complex, with political, legal, and cultural implications. Recent developments include approval by the Uttarakhand Assembly, making it the first state to adopt the UCC post-Independence, while nationwide directives are ongoing concerns in Indian governance.

