Manipur Crisis: Supreme Court Demands Detailed Report on Property Damage
The Supreme Court has directed the Manipur government to submit a detailed report on properties damaged, looted, or encroached upon during the ongoing ethnic violence. The court emphasized the need to address displaced persons' grievances and expedite criminal actions against trespassers. A committee oversees relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The Supreme Court has mandated the Manipur government to produce a detailed report on the extent of properties burnt, looted, or encroached upon amid the ongoing ethnic strife in the state. This directive comes as the court acknowledged the challenges faced by displaced individuals.
A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized addressing the tribulations of affected people and restoring their properties. The state, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has been instructed to document each incident distinctly, including owner information and steps taken against unlawful occupants.
The court also urged swift action on criminal proceedings against trespassers and requested the reports of the pro bono committee assisting in rehabilitation be shared with all stakeholders to facilitate further necessary actions.
