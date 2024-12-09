Left Menu

Manipur Crisis: Supreme Court Demands Detailed Report on Property Damage

The Supreme Court has directed the Manipur government to submit a detailed report on properties damaged, looted, or encroached upon during the ongoing ethnic violence. The court emphasized the need to address displaced persons' grievances and expedite criminal actions against trespassers. A committee oversees relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:07 IST
Manipur Crisis: Supreme Court Demands Detailed Report on Property Damage
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Manipur government to produce a detailed report on the extent of properties burnt, looted, or encroached upon amid the ongoing ethnic strife in the state. This directive comes as the court acknowledged the challenges faced by displaced individuals.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized addressing the tribulations of affected people and restoring their properties. The state, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has been instructed to document each incident distinctly, including owner information and steps taken against unlawful occupants.

The court also urged swift action on criminal proceedings against trespassers and requested the reports of the pro bono committee assisting in rehabilitation be shared with all stakeholders to facilitate further necessary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024