Left Menu

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban in Nine Districts Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Tensions

The Manipur government has lift the temporary internet ban across nine districts following a review of the law and order situation. Internet services were initially suspended due to violence in November. The public is urged to avoid activities that threaten peace to prevent future suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:46 IST
Manipur Lifts Internet Ban in Nine Districts Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government announced on Monday that it has lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet services across nine districts. This decision follows a law and order assessment by the state Home Department, which found sufficient stability to allow services to resume.

The internet ban, initially imposed on November 16 due to violence surrounding the recovery of bodies from local rivers, has faced multiple extensions. Broadband services were reinstated on November 19 to mitigate disruptions in healthcare, education, and office operations, despite ongoing restrictions on Wi-Fi and hotspot sharing.

The recent order cautioned the public to refrain from activities that could jeopardize public safety, which might again necessitate the suspension of services. Ethnic violence tensions, resulting in over 250 fatalities, persist between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024