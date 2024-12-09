Manipur Lifts Internet Ban in Nine Districts Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
The Manipur government has lift the temporary internet ban across nine districts following a review of the law and order situation. Internet services were initially suspended due to violence in November. The public is urged to avoid activities that threaten peace to prevent future suspensions.
The Manipur government announced on Monday that it has lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet services across nine districts. This decision follows a law and order assessment by the state Home Department, which found sufficient stability to allow services to resume.
The internet ban, initially imposed on November 16 due to violence surrounding the recovery of bodies from local rivers, has faced multiple extensions. Broadband services were reinstated on November 19 to mitigate disruptions in healthcare, education, and office operations, despite ongoing restrictions on Wi-Fi and hotspot sharing.
The recent order cautioned the public to refrain from activities that could jeopardize public safety, which might again necessitate the suspension of services. Ethnic violence tensions, resulting in over 250 fatalities, persist between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in the region.
